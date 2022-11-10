Keith Pompey: #Sixers forward P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #atlantahawks with a left hip contusion.
November 10, 2022 | 6:55 pm EST Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Spurs
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green
Kristaps Porzingis will miss first game of season
Mark Followill: For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard is not pleased about not playing tonight, Chauncey Billups is saying. Moments ago, Lillard walked past me in the tunnel and frowned. Then his face shifted into something like this: pic.twitter.com/8fIGdguuVq
Tony East: Pacers say center Daniel Theis had a surgical procedure on his right knee to address persistent soreness. He’s been dealing with the soreness since before EuroBakset. He’s out indefinitely.
Marc Stein: Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable but list LeBron James as doubtful for Friday’s game against Sacramento. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/ALGNYEyqgu
Paul Garcia: For Friday, Collins and Wesley are due to injury. Branham and Barlow are with Austin per Spurs
Dane Moore: Naz Reid will be out for Friday’s game in Memphis with an illness, the team says. Austin Rivers, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, is not on the injury report.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Memphis: OUT Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract Josh Minott – G League Assignment Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment Naz Reid – Illness