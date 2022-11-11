Just nine games into his Sacramento stint, the guard al…

1 hour ago via Tom Dierberger @ Yahoo! Sports
Just nine games into his Sacramento stint, the guard already has noticed a difference in the way NBA referees call Kings games compared to his 274 contests with the Atlanta Hawks. “It hurts me to say this, but yes,” Huerter said Wednesday on Sactown Sports 1140 AM when asked if he has observed a difference in how Kings games are officiated. “Honestly. That is something that within the first [nine] games has been noticeable. “I won’t say which teammates, but a couple of teammates that have been here said, ‘Things are different here in Sac,’ ” Huerter said. “We don’t get many calls. You’re going to realize in every game that things are different, and honestly it is something I’ve felt so far.”

November 11, 2022 | 5:31 am EST Update

Lakers work out Tony Snell, Joe Wieskamp

“I’m told the expectation is James will be out the next two Lakers games … The Lakers also (recently) held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on LeBron James’ status and the Lakers.

1 hour ago via Twitter

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst makes the case that if the Nets’ various controversies haven’t been resolved and the team hasn’t begun to look like a contender in a few weeks, it might be time to consider trading Kevin Durant and working to get the best draft selections available for 2023. “This is just something that league executives are talking about and, frankly, the Brooklyn Nets’ front office has to seriously start considering. And that would be a potentially nuclear option of beginning a blow-up to this roster this season. …. They owe the next four drafts, essentially, to the Houston Rockets. A pic swap this year, (Brooklyn’s) pick unprotected next year, another pick swap in two years, and in three years, their pick. But of those four, this year is interesting.
1 hour ago via Nick Schwartz @ Yahoo! Sports

If the Nets elected to go down the path of an instantaneous rebuild, they could get their pick into position where even if it swaps with the Houston Rockets this year, it’d still potentially be a lottery pick in a very deep draft. It would also potentially bring Kevin Durant back on the market to be traded. And so if the Brooklyn Nets did this, they would potentially have the assets they got from a Kevin Durant trade, potentially a very good lottery pick, and potentially other pieces and parts from other players they could trade this year.”
1 hour ago via Nick Schwartz @ Yahoo! Sports

But will they? That much remains to be seen, but Poeltl — who will be a free agent this summer after failing to reach an extension agreement with the Spurs — is widely seen as a highly regarded player who may be on the move. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up back there, but I also think he’ll be very much in demand (from other teams) in February,” front-office executive No. 7 said.
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

“I was rattled! I have never heard an entire gym every time I touched the ball or I didn’t have the ball. The whole gym says f*** you, Draymond. I thought that was cool. That didn’t rattle me, but when I’m running down the court,” said Draymond. “It’s b****; It’s N-word, it’s these things. Those are insults to my character. I really wanted to grab one of these people and ring their neck. I will lose that battle; I’ve cost my team a championship before.”
1 hour ago via Landon Buford @ TalkBasket

