4 hours ago via NoahLevick
Noah Levick: De’Anthony Melton is now on the Sixers’ injury report: Questionable with back stiffness on his left side. Melton was scratched on Nov. 2 with back stiffness, has played in the Sixers’ other 11 games. Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu is out for personal reasons.

November 12, 2022 | 3:06 pm EST Update
Kevin Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, celebrated their company Boardroom as well as the Brooklyn Nets’ strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a star-studded private party. Serena Williams, Erin Foster, Polo G and Sloane Stephens were just some of the big names who attended Durant’s VIP bash at new Italian restaurant Cucina Alba in Chelsea on Thursday night.
“People were dancing, drinking and enjoying small bites,” an insider tells Page Six exclusively, adding that Durant, 34, was “happy and social” and had “a very chill, cool demeanor” throughout the evening. “The venue was packed, and everyone showed off their moves to the throwback ’90s jams played by DJs Samantha Ronson and Jus Ske,” the source shares.
November 12, 2022 | 1:59 pm EST Update
