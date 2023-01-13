I know especially after a game like this you’re not i…

10 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
I know especially after a game like this you’re not in a big picture head space, but I do wonder how you see the state of the operation. You’re talking about the front office change, the stuff with your coach. How are you feeling about all of it? Trae Young: I’m fine. I feel like there’s a lot of people outside that don’t really understand what’s going on inside. I just, I kind of laugh at it sometimes when people want to assume things and whatever.

January 13, 2023 | 8:34 pm EST Update
January 13, 2023 | 7:44 pm EST Update
Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.
1 hour ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Over Doncic’s right arm: His 60-point, 10-assists, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks in a game Doncic powered the Mavericks historic victory by forcing overtime with a thrilling putback shot after intentionally missing a free throw. Over his left: The 43-point, seven-assist, 11-rebound stat line he posted in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

1 hour ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

