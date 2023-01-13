I know especially after a game like this you’re not in a big picture head space, but I do wonder how you see the state of the operation. You’re talking about the front office change, the stuff with your coach. How are you feeling about all of it? Trae Young: I’m fine. I feel like there’s a lot of people outside that don’t really understand what’s going on inside. I just, I kind of laugh at it sometimes when people want to assume things and whatever.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 13, 2023 | 8:34 pm EST Update
Tyronn Lue: Denver has owned us
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue, noting how well Denver has done against the Clippers in recent seasons, says that Denver “has owned us.” Aaron Gordon “has killed us,” he said. The Clippers, he said, must be more physical.
Orlando: Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against Utah.
January 13, 2023 | 7:44 pm EST Update
Damian Lillard listed as questionable against Mavericks
Portland: Damian Lillard (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Dallas. Gary Payton II (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Tim Reynolds: Since the Spurs last played in the Alamodome, there have been 209 coaching changes in the NBA. None by the Spurs, of course.
Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.
Over Doncic’s right arm: His 60-point, 10-assists, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks in a game Doncic powered the Mavericks historic victory by forcing overtime with a thrilling putback shot after intentionally missing a free throw. Over his left: The 43-point, seven-assist, 11-rebound stat line he posted in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.