“I’m trying to figure this out,” Murray said when…

10 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
“I’m trying to figure this out,” Murray said when asked about his big-picture view. “I’m trying to figure this out and kind of find my niche in Atlanta, get comfortable in Atlanta. Obviously, it is a business – like you said. At the end of the day, when that (free agency) time comes, that time comes. I’m focusing on basketball right now. They brought me here to win, so I’ve got to continue to grow, continue to get better, learn, figure out my teammates, and try to get us to win games.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 13, 2023 | 8:34 pm EST Update
January 13, 2023 | 7:44 pm EST Update
Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.
1 hour ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

, Uncategorized

, ,

Over Doncic’s right arm: His 60-point, 10-assists, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks in a game Doncic powered the Mavericks historic victory by forcing overtime with a thrilling putback shot after intentionally missing a free throw. Over his left: The 43-point, seven-assist, 11-rebound stat line he posted in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

1 hour ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home