He paused to deliberate his message before continuing. “I wouldn’t say more than what I expected, but more than where I came from in San Antonio where everything was just not as loud,” Murray continued. “There’s a lot going on, but for me I’m just trying to keep guys together with my leadership, showing up to work, working hard, being vocal and keeping us together, and trying to keep the outside noise the outside noise. “But at the end of the day, we all see it. You can’t hide. You can’t run from it. For me, like I say and I always preach, adversity shows what you’re built of and who you are. I love adversity. From where I come from to make it to the NBA, getting overlooked, getting hurt, being out a whole year- just fighting. No matter what. Adversity, it helps build you up. So like I said, there’s a lot of noise, but at the end of the day, winning takes care of it all. So we need to control what we can control, continue to come together as brothers, and try to go out and win basketball games.”