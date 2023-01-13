He paused to deliberate his message before continuing. …

He paused to deliberate his message before continuing. “I wouldn’t say more than what I expected, but more than where I came from in San Antonio where everything was just not as loud,” Murray continued. “There’s a lot going on, but for me I’m just trying to keep guys together with my leadership, showing up to work, working hard, being vocal and keeping us together, and trying to keep the outside noise the outside noise. “But at the end of the day, we all see it. You can’t hide. You can’t run from it. For me, like I say and I always preach, adversity shows what you’re built of and who you are. I love adversity. From where I come from to make it to the NBA, getting overlooked, getting hurt, being out a whole year- just fighting. No matter what. Adversity, it helps build you up. So like I said, there’s a lot of noise, but at the end of the day, winning takes care of it all. So we need to control what we can control, continue to come together as brothers, and try to go out and win basketball games.”

Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.
Over Doncic’s right arm: His 60-point, 10-assists, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks in a game Doncic powered the Mavericks historic victory by forcing overtime with a thrilling putback shot after intentionally missing a free throw. Over his left: The 43-point, seven-assist, 11-rebound stat line he posted in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

