The Timberwolves explored the offseason trade market of…

10 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
The Timberwolves explored the offseason trade market of point guards, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and particularly Dejounte Murray.

Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.
1 hour ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Over Doncic’s right arm: His 60-point, 10-assists, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks in a game Doncic powered the Mavericks historic victory by forcing overtime with a thrilling putback shot after intentionally missing a free throw. Over his left: The 43-point, seven-assist, 11-rebound stat line he posted in Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

1 hour ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

