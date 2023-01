Fans in Dallas, however, aren’t so thrilled with the talent and production surrounding Doncic. The newest mural in Deep Ellum, against St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, depicts Doncic frowning in his Mavericks jersey and holding a banner above his head that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP”. The artists — Dallas-based duo House of Pannek — also included some of Doncic’s statistics from his recent dazzling games in the background.