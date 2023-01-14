The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way gua…

5 hours ago via Atlanta Hawks @ NBA.com

January 14, 2023 | 9:04 pm EST Update
The Nets are playing the long game with Warren, continuing to keep his minutes in check to make sure he can make an impact once the postseason rolls around. In the meantime, he is 17 games into his first regular action since the 2019-20 season and delivering a strong impression when called upon. “Every game, I’m feeling more and more like myself,” Warren said Saturday after the Nets practiced in Brooklyn. “Two years is a long time, two calendar years going through multiple foot problems. But I feel great. Mentally, I’m in a good space. I just want to continue to get better and help this team win as much as I can.”
1 hour ago via Greg Joyce @ New York Post

“I’ve told him this message: That’s my No. 1 goal, that he’s healthy and hooping in the playoffs, showing his skills off to the rest of the world,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “That would be the kind of guiding light. “Will I be tempted at times [to push his minutes] if he’s rolling? For sure, every coach would be. But hopefully for his longevity, for the group, we’ll put him in a position to succeed the whole year.”
1 hour ago via Greg Joyce @ New York Post

