The Nets are playing the long game with Warren, continuing to keep his minutes in check to make sure he can make an impact once the postseason rolls around. In the meantime, he is 17 games into his first regular action since the 2019-20 season and delivering a strong impression when called upon. “Every game, I’m feeling more and more like myself,” Warren said Saturday after the Nets practiced in Brooklyn. “Two years is a long time, two calendar years going through multiple foot problems. But I feel great. Mentally, I’m in a good space. I just want to continue to get better and help this team win as much as I can.”