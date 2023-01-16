Q: So a lot has happened over the last couple of weeks, with Travis Schlenk stepping down, Kyle’s promotion. Just where do you guys stand with everything? And how excited are you guys to move forward? Landry Fields: Yeah, it’s I mean, with any transition, there’s hard times because it’s just transition and change, for sure. But looking forward, we’re very excited about the future. And Kyle, having him as my right hand man is something that, I think from the first day we had coffee together, I didn’t know him that well, we obviously played against each other. But, early this season before we hired him in his former role, there was something there that I was very intrigued by and was very positive and shared vision, shared alignment on values. So, I knew if there were to be a point where we had a future together, we would work out very well. So extremely excited about that, for sure.
