Q: So a lot has happened over the last couple of weeks,…

1 hour ago via Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Q: So a lot has happened over the last couple of weeks, with Travis Schlenk stepping down, Kyle’s promotion. Just where do you guys stand with everything? And how excited are you guys to move forward? Landry Fields: Yeah, it’s I mean, with any transition, there’s hard times because it’s just transition and change, for sure. But looking forward, we’re very excited about the future. And Kyle, having him as my right hand man is something that, I think from the first day we had coffee together, I didn’t know him that well, we obviously played against each other. But, early this season before we hired him in his former role, there was something there that I was very intrigued by and was very positive and shared vision, shared alignment on values. So, I knew if there were to be a point where we had a future together, we would work out very well. So extremely excited about that, for sure.

Bulls have some insurance in Lonzo Ball's contract in event he never plays again

Sources said the Lonzo Bulls have some insurance—the amount wasn’t revealed by those sources—on his four-year, $80 million contract if the drastic scenario of him never playing again materialized. Ball said he doesn’t “have any concern” about that hypothetical outcome. “I just think it’s time consuming,” Ball said. “This is my third surgery, I had two last year. It’s about building that strength back up and the confidence in myself. I’m only 25, so I’m not too worried about (career-ending injury.)”
Patiently answering question after question about a seemingly interminable rehabilitation process that still has no timetable for his return, Ball emphasized that he’s remaining mentally strong following two surgical procedures on his left knee and that he still hopes to return this season. But Ball also acknowledged given that he has yet to be cleared for cutting or running full speed daily and needs a significant ramp-up period if he gets that clearance without issue, he’s running out of time.
“I mean, naturally, yeah, everything is on a time schedule,” Ball said, when asked about the possibility of running out of time. “But I’m trying to stay positive, keep my hopes up. “I would love to play. I would never count that out. It’s a long year, I feel like we’re hitting our stride right now. So hopefully I can keep getting better, the team will keep getting better and we can meet up.”
