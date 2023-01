Korkmaz is fully aware of that and most aspects of his uncertain future with the Sixers. He says he doesn’t let it consume him. “I just let those guys handle it — my agent, my organization-wise,” he said of being in trade discussions. “Right now, I don’t think it’s going to make a lot of sense for me to say anything about it, because it’s not in my hands at some point . “For me, the best thing that I can say is I want to be happy, you know? I want to be on the court. And whatever they think is working with the team, that’s fine with me.”