The Hawks are in serious talks to hire Spurs executive and former Cavaliers GM Chris Grant as a senior adviser in Landry Fields’ front office, sources said. Grant, a well-respected exec, spent nine years in the Hawks’ organization (1996-2005) before serving as an assistant GM and GM for the Cavaliers from 2005 to 2014.
January 17, 2023 | 10:28 am EST Update
Heat, Nuggets and Mavericks engaged in talks with Pistons for Nerlens Noel
The two sides have agreed a deal would be best for both, but that doesn’t mean a trade will manifest before the Feb. 9 deadline. If a deal doesn’t materialize by then, per league sources, Noel, who has a team option for $9.6 million, isn’t looking to accept a buyout. It’s likely the Pistons will just go into the summer with the plan to not pick up Noel’s option or, if they do, use it to accommodate a trade, if one materializes. Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.
Saddiq Bey drawing interest
The third-year forward has had an up-and-down season and, with that, has been the subject of trade rumors as of late. The interest from rival teams, per league sources, intensified when Bey was moved to the bench in November. Teams have since kept tabs on his availability. Still, though, I’ve gotten the impression the Pistons aren’t ready to move on from the 23-year-old Bey unless a deal they can’t refuse comes around. What would such an offer entail? I’m not sure, but, per league sources, Detroit has not made it seem like Bey is available for pennies.
While Detroit has aspirations to be more competitive next season — and Bogdanović would surely help make that happen — the Pistons aren’t opposed to moving him, league sources say. However, they’re not anxiously trying to deal him, either, as they value not only his on-court play but the leadership he’s brought to the young team. Per league sources, the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick.
Cigal: The Indiana Pacers after practice were shooting half and three-quarter shots. If somebody hit, they were betting each other somewhere between $1,000 and $10,000. And actually, Chris Mullin hit one and so did Reggie Miller. Rancourt: John Stockton was my idol. One of the few times in my life I was speechless, I took a picture with him and Karl Malone before a Jazz practice. Malone grabs me and says, “Hey, do you mind? Did you think you could help me? Can I use your fitness center for a minute?” I’m like, “Yeah.” So I take them up and I’m spotting for him. He’s lifting, you know, and I’m spotting for him in our weight room. And I’m like, “Holy s—. This is unbelievable.”
January 17, 2023 | 10:21 am EST Update
Suns, Magic targeting Fred VanVleet?
The Suns and Magic have emerged as potential free-agent suitors for All-Star guard VanVleet, league sources say. VanVleet — the 2019 NBA champion and one of the league’s greatest undrafted success stories — spoke recently about his pending free-agency status in the offseason and how he remains focused on the Raptors.
Raptors, Celtics among teams eyeing Jakob Poeltl
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely.