The mural in Deep Ellum that captured the imagination and sentiment of many Mavericks fans, but also raised the ire of team governor Mark Cuban, is no more. Local artist Preston Pannek told The News on Tuesday that he has painted over his much publicized Luka Doncic “Please send help” mural, doing so at Doncic’s request. Pannek said that he and his wife, House of Pannek co-artist Adrienne Creasey-Pannek, will collaborate with Doncic on a replacement mural in the next few weeks.