Could the Raptors ultimately decide to trade Siakam? Anything is possible in this world of Musical Chairs, but Toronto is only expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent Jr., sources said. Fred VanVleet’s apparent trade candidacy seems far more rooted in his down performance this season, as the smaller guard approaches his 29th birthday, than the front office’s willingness to part with such a central team leader. Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta’s offseason price for Dejounte Murray — multiple unprotected first round picks — for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri.

January 17, 2023 | 4:56 pm EST Update
In an exclusive interview, former NBA Champion Ronny Turiaf told Basketball Insiders that potential No.1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama has the intangibles to become a superstar. “He’s 1 of 1,” Turiaf said in the interview, “I’m not even talking about his size and the fact that he blocks shots and all that stuff but when I watch the intangibles that he brings to the game, that excites me the most about him, for sure.”
5 mins ago via Basketball Insiders

Ronny Turiaf: I think that the challenge that Victor is going to face will be the speed of the game, repetition of the game, I don’t think he’s used to playing four times a week. Also outside the court, the culture. America is not France, the way people behave is different from what I’m thinking he’s used to. So, those are the first things that jump into my mind about the first couple of obstacles that he’ll face. He already speaks English very well, he’s already surrounded by a great team, so I think those are the things.
5 mins ago via Basketball Insiders

Ronny Turiaf: I can tell you that the way Victor plays basketball is definitely real. This young man plays basketball the right way, he makes the right decision over 9 times out of 10. He is able to be a great teammate, be there for his teammates and be very encouraging when his teammates miss shots and so on. He’s definitely someone that I’ve watched play two or three times, he’s one of one. He’s definitely one of one, I’m not even talking about his size or the fact he can block shots and all that stuff but when I saw the intangible that he brings to the game, that’s what excites me the most about him.
5 mins ago via Basketball Insiders

The mural in Deep Ellum that captured the imagination and sentiment of many Mavericks fans, but also raised the ire of team governor Mark Cuban, is no more. Local artist Preston Pannek told The News on Tuesday that he has painted over his much publicized Luka Doncic “Please send help” mural, doing so at Doncic’s request. Pannek said that he and his wife, House of Pannek co-artist Adrienne Creasey-Pannek, will collaborate with Doncic on a replacement mural in the next few weeks.
5 mins ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

January 17, 2023 | 4:39 pm EST Update
