Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Hawks. Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are questionable.
Al Horford on time with OKC: 'They were great to me'
Brandon Rahbar: Al Horford: “When I went to OKC, they put me in a place to succeed. They were great to me.” Kemba Walker on OKC: “They were unbelievable in the time that I was with them, like literally unbelievable. They took such great care of me.” Chris Paul’s shoes in his return to OKC: pic.twitter.com/nx6VJPcnF5
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Denver: QUESTIONABLE Edwards – Left Hip Soreness Gobert – Right Groin Soreness Prince – Left Ankle Sprain OUT McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain Towns – Right Calf Strain
Ian Begley: In its Last Two Minute Report, NBA says refs in NYK-TOR game were correct in not calling a foul on Scottie Barnes at the end of regulation. Barnes made contact with RJ Barrett on Barrett’s game-tying dunk at the end of regulation in NYK’s OT loss: pic.twitter.com/hlMsYcdFjU
Justin Kubatko: 📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West scored a career-high 63 points in a win over the Knicks. This was one of 165 career games in which West made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws, the third-most such games in NBA history. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…