Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness…

2 hours ago via MavsPR
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Hawks. Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are questionable.

Al Horford on time with OKC: 'They were great to me'

Brandon Rahbar: Al Horford: “When I went to OKC, they put me in a place to succeed. They were great to me.” Kemba Walker on OKC: “They were unbelievable in the time that I was with them, like literally unbelievable. They took such great care of me.” Chris Paul’s shoes in his return to OKC: pic.twitter.com/nx6VJPcnF5
33 mins ago via BrandonRahbar

