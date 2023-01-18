Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks signed Donovan Williams to a two-year, two-way contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Atlanta has kept tabs on Williams since the draft and is intrigued by his upside.
January 18, 2023 | 4:18 pm EST Update
Mark Cuban: Luka Doncic has never suggested changes to the roster
Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban denies that Luka Doncic has indicated he wants the roster to be upgraded before the trade deadline. Cuban: “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster.”
Clippers will rest Kawhi Leonard and Paul George against Utah
LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and Paul George (right hamstring injury management) have been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game against Utah. Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) is questionable.
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Denver with right groin soreness, the team says.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Cam Johnson will play more limited minutes in his first few games back. Johnson’s mindset is to just have fun being back out on the court after missing 37 games and try to contribute to a win
Denver: Jeff Green (left finger sprain/hand fracture) has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. Jamal Murray (right foot and ankle inflammation) and Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) are probable.
Matthew Tynan: Spurs Sports & Entertainment has officially announced Victory Capital as naming rights partner for Spurs’ new performance center at The Rock at La Cantera. Wasn’t mentioned in the press release, but the Victory Capital logo is also featured prominently on the AT&T Center floor.
January 18, 2023 | 3:02 pm EST Update
Cameron Johnson available to play for the first time since November 4
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson will return tomorrow, per Monty Williams