Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks signed Donovan Willia…

3 hours ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks signed Donovan Williams to a two-year, two-way contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Atlanta has kept tabs on Williams since the draft and is intrigued by his upside.

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 18, 2023 | 4:18 pm EST Update
January 18, 2023 | 3:02 pm EST Update
Home