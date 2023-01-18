Justin Holiday, who spent two and a half seasons with Turner and the Pacers, sees something similar. “I think Myles is always a confident person, but I think his confidence is at an all-time high. He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it,” Holiday said while snapping to emphasize the speed at which Turner is making decisions. “I think that’s very, very important when you’re playing a basketball game. That’s like the biggest difference I can see with him.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day