Booker has been sidelined for the last 11 games with a left groin strain. Phoenix is 2-9 in those games. The All-Star guard was getting up shots during media viewing after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s just shooting,” Williams said. “There’s no report on him just yet, but he is doing more. Had a really good day (Tuesday) on the floor. Did most of what we do in a non-contact way, but there’s nothing to report. We’ve still got a number of boxes that he has to check.”