Justin Holiday, who spent two and a half seasons with Turner and the Pacers, sees something similar. “I think Myles is always a confident person, but I think his confidence is at an all-time high. He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it,” Holiday said while snapping to emphasize the speed at which Turner is making decisions. “I think that’s very, very important when you’re playing a basketball game. That’s like the biggest difference I can see with him.”

Stephen Silas on John Wall's criticism: 'There's frustration and I get it'

Kelly Iko: Stephen Silas on John Wall’s recent comments: “What John Wall went through here and the situation (he was in) was unprecedented. There was no easy way for it to go down. We tried to make it as good as possible for him as an organization…There’s frustration and I get it.”
Booker has been sidelined for the last 11 games with a left groin strain. Phoenix is 2-9 in those games. The All-Star guard was getting up shots during media viewing after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s just shooting,” Williams said. “There’s no report on him just yet, but he is doing more. Had a really good day (Tuesday) on the floor. Did most of what we do in a non-contact way, but there’s nothing to report. We’ve still got a number of boxes that he has to check.”
