Atlanta Hawks PR: Trae Young is starting his 320th care…

2 hours ago via HawksPR

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 18, 2023 | 9:19 pm EST Update
January 18, 2023 | 8:09 pm EST Update

Victor Oladipo is surprised himself his body is holding up in bigger workload

Oladipo has managed to log 30-plus minutes in eight of his last nine games entering Wednesday. “A little bit, I can’t lie,” Oladipo said when asked if he has been surprised with how good he feels physically while playing extended minutes this season. “But sitting back and really reflecting, you see how much work I put in and how much I invest in my body. So it’s no surprise that I’m still feeling good, and I’m going to continue to keep feeling better as the year goes on.”
2 hours ago via Miami Herald

Top Rumors

, ,

“I want what’s good for all my players, really. I want them to be in the best situation for them for sure,” Silas said. “I want it to be great for them. But I think for me, I need him to be here. You know, he’s a big part, and he’s a guy that I lean on. He’s a guy that I talked to quite a bit. He’s one of the guys who I meet with on a one-on-one basis. I want what’s good for everybody, and that’s … how I kind of operate. But I need him.” When Gordon groused that the Rockets had shown no improvement at all, he and Silas spoke about the comments in the following days, with the coach saying he told the veteran he understood his frustration but that Gordon did not express it well.
2 hours ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home