Atlanta Hawks PR: Trae Young is starting his 320th career game tonight, and ties Steve Smith for 15th place in Hawks history in games started.
January 18, 2023 | 9:19 pm EST Update
Domantas Sabonis ruled out against Lakers
James Ham: Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/18: Domantas Sabonis (Non COVID illness) – OUT Matthew Dellavedova (Non COVID illness) – OUT
Fred Katz: Mitchell Robinson has a sprained right thumb and is OUT for the rest of the game, the Knicks say
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are on track to play tonight, David Adelman says. Jeff Green is out.
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray extended his steal streak to 13 straight games, tied with Gary Trent Jr. for the longest active such streak in the league. It also marks the third-longest such streak of his career.
January 18, 2023 | 8:09 pm EST Update
Victor Oladipo is surprised himself his body is holding up in bigger workload
Oladipo has managed to log 30-plus minutes in eight of his last nine games entering Wednesday. “A little bit, I can’t lie,” Oladipo said when asked if he has been surprised with how good he feels physically while playing extended minutes this season. “But sitting back and really reflecting, you see how much work I put in and how much I invest in my body. So it’s no surprise that I’m still feeling good, and I’m going to continue to keep feeling better as the year goes on.”
“It’s really encouraging,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Oladipo’s recent play. “He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for, that’s what we anticipated. … He’s had the mental and emotional stability to let it happen at the right pace and happen organically.”
“I want what’s good for all my players, really. I want them to be in the best situation for them for sure,” Silas said. “I want it to be great for them. But I think for me, I need him to be here. You know, he’s a big part, and he’s a guy that I lean on. He’s a guy that I talked to quite a bit. He’s one of the guys who I meet with on a one-on-one basis. I want what’s good for everybody, and that’s … how I kind of operate. But I need him.” When Gordon groused that the Rockets had shown no improvement at all, he and Silas spoke about the comments in the following days, with the coach saying he told the veteran he understood his frustration but that Gordon did not express it well.