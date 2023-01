“I want what’s good for all my players, really. I want them to be in the best situation for them for sure,” Silas said. “I want it to be great for them. But I think for me, I need him to be here. You know, he’s a big part, and he’s a guy that I lean on. He’s a guy that I talked to quite a bit. He’s one of the guys who I meet with on a one-on-one basis. I want what’s good for everybody, and that’s … how I kind of operate. But I need him.” When Gordon groused that the Rockets had shown no improvement at all, he and Silas spoke about the comments in the following days, with the coach saying he told the veteran he understood his frustration but that Gordon did not express it well