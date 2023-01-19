The Martin Luther King Day Suns-Grizzlies NBA regular season game averaged a 0.46 rating and 805,000 viewers on TNT, down 8% in ratings and 11% in viewership from Bucks-Hawks last year (0.50, 908K). The Heat-Hawks lead-in averaged 604,000, down 15% from Bulls-Grizzlies a year ago (707K). In other action, ABC averaged a 0.8 and 1.35 million for Bucks-Heat on Saturday afternoon — the least-watched NBA game on broadcast TV since Spurs-Pelicans in the “bubble” three seasons ago (1.16M). Outside of the “bubble,” it was the least-watched since a Rockets-Wizards game on NCAA Elite Eight Sunday in 2015 (1.34M).
