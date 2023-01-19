Ohhhhh????? Lol

Today TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes joined the Rip City Radio 620 show to discuss a bevy of Blazers related topics. Among his various insights, he had this to say about Portland’s trade capital and it’s value on the market: “You look at what they have, you know, you have a young promising talent in Shaedon Sharpe. You look at the assets, there’s teams that would love to have a Josh Hart. He’s somebody who just does it all, does all the dirty work.
That’s a very good complementary player for a team that’s contending. Anfernee Simons, you know, you got assets like that,” Haynes said. “I’m being honest with you. I haven’t heard of any Portland Trail Blazers players being dangled as of right now. That can definitely change as that February 9th deadline approaches, we start hearing more and more. But as of right now I haven’t heard any players being dangled.”