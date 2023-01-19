Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. It also expects to grow its international portfolio.
January 19, 2023 | 6:17 pm EST Update
Jaylen Brown will return against Warriors
Chris Haynes: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (groin) will make his return tonight against the Golden State Warriors on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Cameron Tabatabaie: Boston traffic claims another victim @Steve Kerr and other members of the Warriors are running late to tonight’s game stuck in traffic
Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff was upset about the late-game blocking call that went against Jarrett Allen while defending Ja Morant. But the Last Two Minute Report said it was correct call. “Allen extends his right leg out and shifts his body weight into Morant and initiates contact”
Courtside’s first fund came together in 2016, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert serving as one of two initial anchor investors. This time around, limited partners also include the ownership groups of the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Monumental Sports. Larry Fitzgerald and Shaquille O’Neal are among the individual investors, while Dicks Sporting Goods is one of the public corporations to have invested in Fund III.
January 19, 2023 | 6:08 pm EST Update
Bulls beat Pistons in Paris
Darnell Mayberry: Final: Bulls 126, Pistons 108. Just a methodical, wire-to-wire win by the Bulls over a team they needed to beat. Good all-around team performance. Zach LaVine: 30/5/4. DeMar DeRozan: 26/9/5. Nikola Vučević: 16/5/6.