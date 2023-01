The problem this year, said one Western Conference scout, is that how teams perform over the roughly 10 games they have remaining until the trade deadline could decide if they have a shot at a playoff berth or would be better served angling for a ticket to the Victor Wembanyana draft lottery. As of Thursday morning, four games separated the fifth seed from the 13th seed in the Western Conference; in the Eastern Conference, four games separated the eighth seed from the 12th seed. “Quitting on the season too soon is problematic,” the scout said. “Committing to a playoff run too soon is also problematic. Patience is the name of the game. A 7-3 or 3-7 run could dramatically alter a team’s strategic thinking.