Tom Orsborn: Asked about Dejounte Murray’s "mind game…

2 hours ago via tom_orsborn

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 20, 2023 | 7:41 pm EST Update

Lakers not expected to make any big deals?

Clutch Points: “I don’t think there’s any ‘big big’ deals for the Lakers out there, but I do think they’re going to be active around the edges to try to improve this team.” @Adrian Wojnarowski with the latest on the Lakers’ trade deadline plans pic.twitter.com/EmvuucycvU

57 mins ago via ClutchPointsApp

, Top Rumors

, ,

January 20, 2023 | 6:44 pm EST Update

Karl-Anthony Towns says initial reported timetable gave fans 'false hope'

But Towns revealed he had a Grade 3 calf strain, a severe injury that could command a recovery time of more than two months, and not a less severe Grade 2 strain. “It was never a Grade 2 [strain], it was never going to be a Grade 2, unfortunately,” Towns said on his livestream. “I prayed to God almighty that it was a Grade 2, but I knew it wasn’t. It was a Grade 3.” Towns took issue with a reported timetable of four to six weeks for giving fans “false hope” he might return sooner than anticipated. “I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn’t going to be four to six,” Towns said. “The team was trying to say four to six. There was no way with the injury I sustained, it’s a very significant injury. I don’t know if they were trying to give false hope to the fans or what the case may be.”
2 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home