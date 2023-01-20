Tom Orsborn: Asked about Dejounte Murray’s “mind games” comments before Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Clippers, Pop said, “I have no idea what you are talking about. Honestly. Where was I supposed to see that or read that or whatever?”
January 20, 2023 | 7:41 pm EST Update
Lakers not expected to make any big deals?
Clutch Points: “I don’t think there’s any ‘big big’ deals for the Lakers out there, but I do think they’re going to be active around the edges to try to improve this team.” @Adrian Wojnarowski with the latest on the Lakers’ trade deadline plans pic.twitter.com/EmvuucycvU
Vinny Benedetto: Vlatko Cancar was sent home with a non-COVID illness. He won’t play tonight, per David Adelman. Nikola Jokic remains questionable with hamstring tightness. Jeff Green went through the morning walkthrough and is also questionable.
Matthew Tynan: Asked Pop if, as a coach, it’s enjoyable watching how Sochan responds when tasked with defending various superstars for the first time: “It’s been thrilling to watch this guy. He’s been fearless … he’s only seen these guys on TV, and we have him go guard them all the time.”
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (hip), Josh Okogie (nose) QUESTIONABLE for Saturday’s game vs. #Pacers Landry Shamet (foot) OUT as well as Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). #Suns
January 20, 2023 | 6:44 pm EST Update
Karl-Anthony Towns says initial reported timetable gave fans 'false hope'
But Towns revealed he had a Grade 3 calf strain, a severe injury that could command a recovery time of more than two months, and not a less severe Grade 2 strain. “It was never a Grade 2 [strain], it was never going to be a Grade 2, unfortunately,” Towns said on his livestream. “I prayed to God almighty that it was a Grade 2, but I knew it wasn’t. It was a Grade 3.” Towns took issue with a reported timetable of four to six weeks for giving fans “false hope” he might return sooner than anticipated. “I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn’t going to be four to six,” Towns said. “The team was trying to say four to six. There was no way with the injury I sustained, it’s a very significant injury. I don’t know if they were trying to give false hope to the fans or what the case may be.”
Nonetheless, Towns has said his recovery is going well, and he looks forward to returning, whenever that may be. “I’m getting better. Everything is going good. Going really well,” Towns said. “Just getting better, man. It takes time. This is a very real injury. Significant, but it could’ve been way worse.”
Madeline Kenney: Kerr said they never factor in the team’s record when it comes to determining a player’s availability. “We’re going to play it safe all year long as long as guys are banged up and vulnerable to injury.”