It was all the better that Westbrook was aggressive: The Grizzlies simply abused the Lakers on the glass, getting new life with their 24 offensive rebounds. The 39 second-chance points were the most the Lakers have allowed all season. “I mean they have nine guys that are over 6-8, 6-9; I think we’re playing with like three or four right now,” James said, throwing up his hands. “You spend a lot of time keying in on Ja Morant. You got two guys flying at him, contesting Ja Morant and you got the strongest guy in the NBA in Steven Adams under there battling versus guards, you’re probably going to lose that battle 100 out of 100 times.”