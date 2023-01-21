Atlanta Hawks PR: Tonight’s win marks the Hawks’ 20…

Atlanta Hawks PR: Tonight’s win marks the Hawks’ 200th win over the New York Knicks in franchise history. The 200 wins are the second-most wins by the club against a single opponent in franchise history (Detroit, 216).

January 21, 2023 | 5:07 am EST Update
So the Wolves could consider trading him to preserve his salary slot and, perhaps, find a more consistent player, if not one who is capable of taking over a game the way Russell did against the Raptors. Miami’s Kyle Lowry and Utah’s Mike Conley are among the names being mentioned in the always-thirsty NBA rumor mill, but no deal appears close to being completed. While the market does not appear to be particularly hot for Russell, a night like Thursday could entice a playoff team to take a chance on a player with legitimate crunchtime credentials. Other teams could look to move players with multiple years on their deals and take on his expiring contract as a means of creating cap space this summer.
Dennis Schröder plucked victory from the hands of Desmond Bane, taking advantage of a double team and dashing down the court for an and-one layup that proved to be the edge the Lakers (21-25) needed in a thrilling 122-121 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) at home. The 29-year-old German was a part of a double-team on the inbounds pass, but Bane had his back to him, leaving Schröder to attack his ball hand for the rare opportunity that actually swung the Lakers’ way. “I just got the steal, and I just thought ‘push the ball,’” Schröder said. “That’s where we’re at our best.”
It was all the better that Westbrook was aggressive: The Grizzlies simply abused the Lakers on the glass, getting new life with their 24 offensive rebounds. The 39 second-chance points were the most the Lakers have allowed all season. “I mean they have nine guys that are over 6-8, 6-9; I think we’re playing with like three or four right now,” James said, throwing up his hands. “You spend a lot of time keying in on Ja Morant. You got two guys flying at him, contesting Ja Morant and you got the strongest guy in the NBA in Steven Adams under there battling versus guards, you’re probably going to lose that battle 100 out of 100 times.”
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with Jordan Poole after Poole got called for a delay of game — the team’s second — with seven seconds to go in the third quarter of their eventual 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. “Jordan!” Kerr yelled. “Come on, lock in … lock the f— in; we’re trying to win this game.” Just 24 hours removed from a gut-wrenching loss in Boston, the Warriors needed this win. Cleveland was closing in, and Golden State, after once leading by as much as 20, needed to do what it didn’t do against the Celtics: close the door.
The most impressive part of Kyrie Irving’s 48 point performance on Friday night actually came about an hour after he carried the Brooklyn Nets to a much needed 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz. In the midst of describing the most defining game of his star-crossed season to date, a reporter prefaced a question about the team’s expectations in the wake of Kevin Durant’s absence, noting that it was probably an unrealistic expectation to think Irving would go off for close to 50 every night. Before the question was even finished, Irving interjected his own answer. “I don’t think it’s an unrealistic expectation,” he said, confidently.
