Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with Jordan Poole after Poole got called for a delay of game — the team’s second — with seven seconds to go in the third quarter of their eventual 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. “Jordan!” Kerr yelled. “Come on, lock in … lock the f— in; we’re trying to win this game.”
Just 24 hours removed from a gut-wrenching loss in Boston, the Warriors needed this win. Cleveland was closing in, and Golden State, after once leading by as much as 20, needed to do what it didn’t do against the Celtics: close the door.