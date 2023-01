So the Wolves could consider trading him to preserve his salary slot and, perhaps, find a more consistent player, if not one who is capable of taking over a game the way Russell did against the Raptors. Miami’s Kyle Lowry and Utah’s Mike Conley are among the names being mentioned in the always-thirsty NBA rumor mill, but no deal appears close to being completed. While the market does not appear to be particularly hot for Russell, a night like Thursday could entice a playoff team to take a chance on a player with legitimate crunchtime credentials. Other teams could look to move players with multiple years on their deals and take on his expiring contract as a means of creating cap space this summer.