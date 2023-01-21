Tom Thibodeau’s team missed the starting center’s defensive presence from the outset and was outscored 20-4 to start the fourth quarter as the Hawks pulled away for a 139-124 victory at State Farm Arena. “You give up 139, and credit to them, they’re playing great basketball right now, but we’re not gonna be able to win a game like that,” Thibodeau said. “I liked our offense a lot, [to] shoot 59 percent and score 124. But right from the start, there was no defensive urgency or mindset from the start of the game. “I liked the urgency and the pace that we played offensively. But I thought defensively we made it an offensive game and they’re too good to do that. You have to be tied together on defense when you’re playing against them. And I didn’t feel we were.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day