Keith Smith: Derrick Favors’ 10 Day contract with the Atlanta Hawks has expired. Atlanta can sign Favors to a second 10 Day deal. After that, the Hawks would have to sign Favors for the remainder of the season to keep him on the roster.
January 21, 2023 | 9:30 am EST Update
Dean Wade to return vs. Bucks on Saturday
After missing seven weeks with a shoulder injury, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is planning his return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Wade, who suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder on Dec. 2, had emerged an important rotation player for the Cavaliers this season. Wade, 26, started nine of his 17 games, averaging a career-high 24.1 minutes. He had been shooting a career-best 41.1% on three-pointers, and defensively has ranked in the top 10 in shot quality allowed according to Second Spectrum.
Keith Smith: Saben Lee’s 10 Day contract with the Phoenix Suns has expired. Phoenix can sign Lee to a second 10 Day deal. After that, the Suns would have to sign Lee for the remainder of the season to keep him on the roster.
After his next game, he will be the 143rd NBA player and 151st overall counting ABA action to play in 1,000 games. “You just saying that is a humbling thing, especially for me understanding the history of the game. Some players don’t the chance to even come close to that,” DeRozan said. “Just to have that opportunity to get there—knock on wood—it’s a helluva milestone. It’s a lot of games.
“I always appreciate just being able to play this game,” DeRozan said. “We never know how long we have.” That’s why DeRozan disliked sitting out three games recently with the minor strained right quad that he suffered in Boston on Jan. 9. Some veterans might like the week off during the midway point of the season. Not DeRozan. “That’s me being able to play against that old era of the NBA,” he said. “It’s crazy, I was telling the young guys just the other day: When I first came into this league, you couldn’t sit out a practice or game or your spot was gone. That was the mentality. If you’re hurt, you better figure out how you’re going to play.
Justin Kubatko: Keegan Murray last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 10-12 FG ✅ 5-7 3P He’s just the third rookie in NBA history to record a 25p/10r game with an eFG% of at least 100%: ✅ Joe Meriweather (4/11/1976) ✅ Saddiq Bey (2/12/2021) ✅ Murray (1/20/2023) More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…
HoopsHype: Kyrie Irving: “I’m proud of the guys. Obviously, it’s one win, but when you’re on a bit of a losing streak, you know, everything can feel exacerbated, everything could feel like it’s pressure. But, I feel like we’re rising to the challenge and tonight we proved that on the road.” pic.twitter.com/hMVqyxJpd1
HoopsHype: Russell Westbrook on guarding Ja Morant down the stretch: “I just know that I’m a very good defender, and I believe in my abilities to be able to stop anybody, no matter what position, and… that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/R95NuBt85t