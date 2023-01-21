Keith Smith: Derrick Favors' 10 Day contract with the A…

1 hour ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: Derrick Favors’ 10 Day contract with the Atlanta Hawks has expired. Atlanta can sign Favors to a second 10 Day deal. After that, the Hawks would have to sign Favors for the remainder of the season to keep him on the roster.

January 21, 2023 | 9:30 am EST Update

Dean Wade to return vs. Bucks on Saturday

After missing seven weeks with a shoulder injury, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is planning his return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Wade, who suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder on Dec. 2, had emerged an important rotation player for the Cavaliers this season. Wade, 26, started nine of his 17 games, averaging a career-high 24.1 minutes. He had been shooting a career-best 41.1% on three-pointers, and defensively has ranked in the top 10 in shot quality allowed according to Second Spectrum.
1 hour ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

“I always appreciate just being able to play this game,” DeRozan said. “We never know how long we have.” That’s why DeRozan disliked sitting out three games recently with the minor strained right quad that he suffered in Boston on Jan. 9. Some veterans might like the week off during the midway point of the season. Not DeRozan. “That’s me being able to play against that old era of the NBA,” he said. “It’s crazy, I was telling the young guys just the other day: When I first came into this league, you couldn’t sit out a practice or game or your spot was gone. That was the mentality. If you’re hurt, you better figure out how you’re going to play.
1 hour ago via NBC Sports

HoopsHype: Kyrie Irving: “I’m proud of the guys. Obviously, it’s one win, but when you’re on a bit of a losing streak, you know, everything can feel exacerbated, everything could feel like it’s pressure. But, I feel like we’re rising to the challenge and tonight we proved that on the road.” pic.twitter.com/hMVqyxJpd1

1 hour ago via hoopshype

HoopsHype: Russell Westbrook on guarding Ja Morant down the stretch: “I just know that I’m a very good defender, and I believe in my abilities to be able to stop anybody, no matter what position, and… that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/R95NuBt85t

1 hour ago via hoopshype

