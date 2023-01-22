Atlanta Hawks PR: Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block…

January 21, 2023 | 9:21 pm EST Update
Then 21, Schröder came to Darvin Ham steaming: He had spent a full offseason in Atlanta, not so much as flying home to Germany over the summer, but he hadn’t cracked the starting lineup. Just a year into his burgeoning NBA career, Schröder was ready for the nuclear option. “He came into my office talking, ‘To hell with this (expletive), D-Ham. I ain’t come here for this,’” Ham recalled to Southern California News Group. “‘I ain’t come here to sit.’” Ham, then a Hawks assistant coach, said the two should get chicken noodle soup, and with a warm lunch, Schröder got a serving of cold, hard perspective: “(Dennis) was like, ‘Trade me.’ And I was like, ‘Where you wanna go?’”
Ham handled Schröder’s bombastic trade request with a laugh and an arm around his shoulder. Even though he was a young assistant, Ham had seen ups and downs in his time as an NBA player – he had gone through a few himself – and told the young guard something that has stuck with him through the years: “I told him sometimes you gotta go through the bull ‘ish’ to get to good ‘ish.’” That conversation over chicken noodle soup was the foundation that kept Schröder and Ham connected across coasts and through their careers in the NBA. Now 29, Schröder starts at point guard for first-year Lakers head coach Ham, a dream both men talked about for years.
January 21, 2023 | 8:13 pm EST Update
