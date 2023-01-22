Then 21, Schröder came to Darvin Ham steaming: He had spent a full offseason in Atlanta, not so much as flying home to Germany over the summer, but he hadn’t cracked the starting lineup. Just a year into his burgeoning NBA career, Schröder was ready for the nuclear option. “He came into my office talking, ‘To hell with this (expletive), D-Ham. I ain’t come here for this,’” Ham recalled to Southern California News Group. “‘I ain’t come here to sit.’” Ham, then a Hawks assistant coach, said the two should get chicken noodle soup, and with a warm lunch, Schröder got a serving of cold, hard perspective: “(Dennis) was like, ‘Trade me.’ And I was like, ‘Where you wanna go?’”