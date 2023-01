Ham handled Schröder’s bombastic trade request with a laugh and an arm around his shoulder. Even though he was a young assistant, Ham had seen ups and downs in his time as an NBA player – he had gone through a few himself – and told the young guard something that has stuck with him through the years: “I told him sometimes you gotta go through the bull ‘ish’ to get to good ‘ish.’” That conversation over chicken noodle soup was the foundation that kept Schröder and Ham connected across coasts and through their careers in the NBA. Now 29, Schröder starts at point guard for first-year Lakers head coach Ham, a dream both men talked about for years.