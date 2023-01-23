KC Johnson: Goran Dragic (non-COVID illness) is out vs.…

January 23, 2023 | 9:29 pm EST Update
January 23, 2023 | 7:46 pm EST Update
The Lakers don’t make this deal without the intention of re-signing Hachimura this summer. While second-round picks hold varying valuations depending on front office opinions, sending out three to acquire Hachimura and obtain his Bird rights is a significant price considering his $18.8 million cap hold. Los Angeles could clear just north of $30 million in space if the Lakers were to renounce Hachimura and other players’ rights, but the team is expected to also look to retain combo guard Austin Reaves. A dream scenario of signing or trading for a max-contract-level player just got a whole lot trickier.
3 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

There will be at least one more Washington move before the deadline, even if Kuzma stays put. The Wizards are expected to reward backup point guard Jordan Goodwin with a standard NBA contract, sources said, before he reaches the 50-game limit for two-way players, and center Vernon Carey is a trade candidate to keep an eye on. Rival executives also are monitoring veteran guard Will Barton as a potential post-trade-deadline buyout candidate, sources said.
3 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

