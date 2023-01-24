Kevin Chouinard: Update: For tonight’s game at Chicago: De’Andre Hunter (acute asthma symptoms) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) is out.
January 23, 2023 | 9:29 pm EST Update
Rui Hachimura may debut on Wednesday?
Jovan Buha: The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as question tomorrow vs. the Clippers. Rui Hachimura will land in LA tonight, undergo his physical tomorrow and could debut against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) and John Wall (abdominal soreness) remain out tomorrow against Lakers. Moses Brown, Brandon Boston and Jason Preston are out due to G League assignment.
Rod Boone: No LaMelo in Utah against the Jazz tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. Cody Martin also remains out.
Clutch Points: Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade live on his stream 😬 pic.twitter.com/dalbupWtjO
January 23, 2023 | 7:46 pm EST Update
The Lakers don’t make this deal without the intention of re-signing Hachimura this summer. While second-round picks hold varying valuations depending on front office opinions, sending out three to acquire Hachimura and obtain his Bird rights is a significant price considering his $18.8 million cap hold. Los Angeles could clear just north of $30 million in space if the Lakers were to renounce Hachimura and other players’ rights, but the team is expected to also look to retain combo guard Austin Reaves. A dream scenario of signing or trading for a max-contract-level player just got a whole lot trickier.
There will be at least one more Washington move before the deadline, even if Kuzma stays put. The Wizards are expected to reward backup point guard Jordan Goodwin with a standard NBA contract, sources said, before he reaches the 50-game limit for two-way players, and center Vernon Carey is a trade candidate to keep an eye on. Rival executives also are monitoring veteran guard Will Barton as a potential post-trade-deadline buyout candidate, sources said.