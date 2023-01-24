Chris Grant has removed his name from consideration on a job in the front office with the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The Hawks were on the market for an experienced executive to join a relatively young front office led by Landry Fields. Grant previously worked for the Hawks and was general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
January 24, 2023 | 4:49 am EST Update
Cronin last and this season has been reluctant to give interviews around the trade deadline, but the big-picture question still revolves around Lillard: Are the Blazers operating under an accelerated timeline to contend now, thus necessitating a big/risky, move, such as trading promising rookie Shaedon Sharpe? Or are they content with playing the long game, with moves that will produce incremental progress? “I do want to win,” Lillard said. “There’s no secret that I want to win, and I think we got to do whatever we have to do to be in a position to win. That’s the point of showing up: to give ourselves the best chance to win. And I’m all for whatever that means.”
One team offered three first-round picks for OG Anunoby
At least one team has previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby, and Siakam is worth more. Trading both would be a near-total reset around Scottie Barnes.
Bojan Bogdanovic the next trade target for Lakers?
Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the name most often tied to the Lakers in league circles, but the Pistons are looking for an unprotected first-round pick, at a minimum, in a potential trade, according to league sources. The Lakers’ preference is to only give up a lottery-protected first for the 34-year-old Bogdanovic, though that could change when up against the trade-deadline clock.
The Lakers are interested in retaining Hachimura and currently expect to re-sign the restricted free agent this offseason, league sources told The Athletic. According to those sources, Hachimura is expected to command a double-digit annual salary though much lower than his nearly $19 million cap hold.
Kings' Richaun Holmes a buyout candidate?
Rival teams in need of size are monitoring Kings center Richaun Holmes as a potential buyout candidate in the event that Sacramento is unable to trade him before the deadline, sources say.