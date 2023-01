Cronin last and this season has been reluctant to give interviews around the trade deadline, but the big-picture question still revolves around Lillard: Are the Blazers operating under an accelerated timeline to contend now, thus necessitating a big/risky, move, such as trading promising rookie Shaedon Sharpe? Or are they content with playing the long game, with moves that will produce incremental progress? “I do want to win,” Lillard said. “There’s no secret that I want to win, and I think we got to do whatever we have to do to be in a position to win. That’s the point of showing up: to give ourselves the best chance to win. And I’m all for whatever that means.”