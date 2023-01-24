Chris Grant has removed his name from consideration on …

Chris Grant has removed his name from consideration on a job in the front office with the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The Hawks were on the market for an experienced executive to join a relatively young front office led by Landry Fields. Grant previously worked for the Hawks and was general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cronin last and this season has been reluctant to give interviews around the trade deadline, but the big-picture question still revolves around Lillard: Are the Blazers operating under an accelerated timeline to contend now, thus necessitating a big/risky, move, such as trading promising rookie Shaedon Sharpe? Or are they content with playing the long game, with moves that will produce incremental progress? “I do want to win,” Lillard said. “There’s no secret that I want to win, and I think we got to do whatever we have to do to be in a position to win. That’s the point of showing up: to give ourselves the best chance to win. And I’m all for whatever that means.”
Bojan Bogdanovic the next trade target for Lakers?

Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the name most often tied to the Lakers in league circles, but the Pistons are looking for an unprotected first-round pick, at a minimum, in a potential trade, according to league sources. The Lakers’ preference is to only give up a lottery-protected first for the 34-year-old Bogdanovic, though that could change when up against the trade-deadline clock.
