Trae Young: Congrats to them Burger Boys! 🍔 Nothin like that alumni group! Congrats @JaKobeWalter1 !!! My first McDonalds kid🥹 way to go, just the first step! @McDAAG @teamtraeyoungmb
January 24, 2023 | 4:09 pm EST Update
“I want to play tomorrow if I can,” Durant said in his first comments since suffering the injury earlier this month. “So that’s what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure I’m 100%. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events. “I missed going back to Golden State, my previous home. So it’s been three years since I did that. You see all this stuff pass you by, so I want to participate in everything. I know I got to take my time and make sure I do my rehab and get back on the floor.”
“Yeah,” Durant said when asked if there was any sense of “Here we go again” to his latest injury absence. “But I wasn’t feeling sorry for myself. “I was just like, s—, another year of not playing against my old teammates. Another year of, at that point, maybe missing the All-Star Game and not playing against LeBron James at home. Stuff like that that I look forward to. On top of playing every game, I just look forward to that stuff. But it’s part of basketball as well.
Dave McMenamin: Bronny James and Andrej Stojaković, the sons of LeBron and Peja, were named McDonald’s All-Americans, as revealed on NBA Today. Dajuan Wagner Jr., whose dad played with LeBron on the Cavs, also made the team. pic.twitter.com/N4aq40cTGp
Sirius XM NBA: “Reporters can never get into it with players” Charles Barkley shares his thoughts on Shannon Sharpe’s encounter with Memphis Grizzlies players. @TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/0l4NweI9gk
January 24, 2023 | 3:53 pm EST Update
Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. was cleared to play Tuesday. Whether he will return from his sprained right ankle to play again Wednesday will depend on how he responds to Tuesday’s test. Smith, who missed the past two games with the injury, went through a post-practice session of three-on-three to give his ankle his toughest test since he stepped on Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee’s right foot last week. “I’m feeling good, going to play today, see how I feel for tomorrow,” Smith said after Tuesday’s practice. “I feel good right now. It’s looking good. No more pain.”
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams doesn’t have an exact date for Devin Booker’s re-evaluation of a left groin strain, but he didn’t suggest his All-Star guard will be ready to play anytime soon. “We’ve got a lot of boxes to check before he can even approach that,” Williams said before Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies. “He’s had non-contact practices, but that’s not the same as getting beat up a little bit and playing in 3-on-3, 4-on-4, 5-on-5, playing in three-minute spurts, which is on average what you do in a game before there is a whistle. Between 2 ½ and three minutes, that’s where you build your conditioning, endurance to get back on the floor and play the way we play. He hasn’t done that yet.”