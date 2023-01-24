Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City: De’Andre Hunter (asthma symptoms) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) is questionable.
January 24, 2023 | 6:42 pm EST Update
Monte McNair has a contract extension with Kings
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After orchestrating a remarkable franchise renaissance, Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair has agreed on a contract extension. Under McNair, who was in final months of his deal, Kings are third in West and on cusp of ending a 16-year postseason absence. pic.twitter.com/6wnv6oDuHz
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are out, Willie Green says. Pelicans are “hopeful” Ingram can play tomorrow.
January 24, 2023 | 5:53 pm EST Update
Heat expected to show interest in Josh Hart
dru_star: “Josh Hart is a name that is very, very hot right now. A lot of teams would like Josh Hart. I think Miami will probably express some interest in Josh Hart. He’s a Heat guy. Heat kinda guy.” – @ZachLowe_NBA