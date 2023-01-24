Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City…

13 mins ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City: De’Andre Hunter (asthma symptoms) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) is questionable.

January 24, 2023 | 6:42 pm EST Update
January 24, 2023 | 5:53 pm EST Update

Heat expected to show interest in Josh Hart

dru_star: “Josh Hart is a name that is very, very hot right now. A lot of teams would like Josh Hart. I think Miami will probably express some interest in Josh Hart. He’s a Heat guy. Heat kinda guy.” – @ZachLowe_NBA

1 hour ago via Twitter

