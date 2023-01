So what was Ja Morant doing? Here’s what: He was “walking the dog,” the fun, obnoxious, sometimes disrespectful, and — according to analytics — game-changing play that is taking over the NBA. The art of rolling the ball up the court on an inbound has quietly been a part of the game for seven decades. Now, stars across the league, including Chris Paul, LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Nikola Jokic, are increasingly using the technique — to show up their opponents, to create viral moments and, most importantly, to win games. The league is on pace to more than double its usage of the move this year compared to the 2019-20 season. No one does it as well, or as often, as Morant; he uses the move nearly twice as much as any of his peers, about once per game. But why? Why is it becoming so common, and why is Morant so obsessed with it? This is the secret history — and the secret value — of walking the dog in the NBA.