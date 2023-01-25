Trae Young walks slowly alongside the ball in late Nov…

2 mins ago via Ben Dowsett @ ESPN
Trae Young walks slowly alongside the ball in late November. His Hawks are up three against the Rockets with six minutes left in the game. He burns nearly 18 seconds off the game clock — the longest he’s walked the dog this season. But the next five and a half minutes go poorly for Atlanta. Young goes 0-for-3 from the floor, Houston’s Jalen Green explodes late in the fourth and the Hawks lose the game, 128-122. Atlanta could have used those wasted seconds in the game’s final moments. This is one of the key risks of walking the dog when the game is on the line. “I think there’s always a trade-off,” says Jeff Van Gundy, the broadcaster and former coach. “You are able to run some time off the clock. The counterpoint would be: At what expense to your rhythm and your flow? It’s not as simple a decision as just trying to take time off the clock, because it could actually hurt you.”

January 25, 2023 | 10:14 am EST Update

Klay Thompson on Grizzlies: 'Sounds like a rivalry to me'

While Thompson noted the backcourt similarities between Morant and former Rockets guard James Harden, he also mentioned that the Grizzlies have their own style. More than anything, the Grizzlies, like the Rockets, have earned the respect of the Warriors. “They’re knocking on the door of championship contention, trying to knock us off,” Thompson said. “And they are loud about it. We’re trying to hold on to this run and they’re right there knocking at the door. Sounds like a rivalry to me.”
2 mins ago via Memphis Commercial Appeal

Those around the Memphis Grizzlies have become familiar with Thompson’s unfiltered clap-backs. Whether it was when he pointed out Jaren Jackson Jr.’s “strength in numbers” tweet by calling him a “bum,” or when he stood over a falling Dillon Brooks during a Christmas Day win, Thompson has been vocal about signs of disrespect. “I can let my emotions get the best of me,” Thompson said in an exclusive interview with The Commercial Appeal. “I’m human. I’m more competitive than people think I am.”
2 mins ago via Memphis Commercial Appeal

The Grizzlies and Warriors will meet for the second time this season on Wednesday (9 p.m. CT, ESPN) as part of the NBA’s Rivalry Week. Seven technical fouls were handed out in their first meeting this season. The Warriors had six of those in the game Brooks compared to a circus. “At the end of the day, it’s all just competitive fun,” Thompson said. “If you want to talk trash, it’s all part of the game. We all grew up talking mess. You can’t hoop without talking a little mess.”
2 mins ago via Memphis Commercial Appeal

So what was Ja Morant doing? Here’s what: He was “walking the dog,” the fun, obnoxious, sometimes disrespectful, and — according to analytics — game-changing play that is taking over the NBA. The art of rolling the ball up the court on an inbound has quietly been a part of the game for seven decades. Now, stars across the league, including Chris Paul, LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Nikola Jokic, are increasingly using the technique — to show up their opponents, to create viral moments and, most importantly, to win games. The league is on pace to more than double its usage of the move this year compared to the 2019-20 season. No one does it as well, or as often, as Morant; he uses the move nearly twice as much as any of his peers, about once per game. But why? Why is it becoming so common, and why is Morant so obsessed with it? This is the secret history — and the secret value — of walking the dog in the NBA.
2 mins ago via Ben Dowsett @ ESPN

In the new millennium, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo have defined walking the dog in the minds of many fans. Paul is among the league leaders in total dog walks for every season in which tracking data is available (the 2016-17 season to present). Paul says he never used the move in high school or college, but in the NBA, he’s adopted it to secure 2-for-1 opportunities. “It’s a game that we play, right?” he says. “A game, like any card game you would play, or checkers.”
2 mins ago via Ben Dowsett @ ESPN

Ranadivé then had a conversation with his friend David Kelley, founder of consulting and design firm IDEO, before Golden 1 Center was built. Kelley planted a seed in Ranadivé’s head that would later blossom into the beam. He advised Ranadivé to identify what his “purple lights” would be in reference to Kelley’s unique experiences on Virgin Atlantic flights, which have purple LED lights throughout their planes. As imaginative as Ranadivé is, he may not have envisioned the way the Sacramento community would embrace the beam. “Golden 1 Center is about 100 feet away from us, so as soon as they win, we’ll have customers run upstairs to get a visual of the beam itself,” Dannie White, assistant general manager of Flatstick Pub in downtown Sacramento, told The Athletic. “I think it’s just Sacramento pride and sports pride.”
2 mins ago via Hunter Patterson @ The Athletic

Back in downtown Sacramento, the ripple effect of the victory beam expands. Impound Comics, located 400 feet from Golden 1 Center, has created “Light the Beam” shirts that Kings fans are purchasing. “It’s kind of become a thing that we’re usually more sold out than stocked, so we’re always ordering new ones,” Brent Sands, owner of Impound Comics, told The Athletic. “There are people who walk in now that may not have walked in before. They see the ‘Light the Beam’ shirts through the window, and they’ll come in and we’ll explain to them what we actually are.”
2 mins ago via Hunter Patterson @ The Athletic

