4 hours ago via Miami Herald
Among other power rotation players who have been linked to the Heat in trade discussions: Atlanta’s John Collins, Utah’s Jared Vanderbilt and the Pelicans’ Willie Hernangomez. Meanwhile, even though the Heat is not aggressively trying to trade point guard Kyle Lowry, his name has been mentioned in trade speculation and a deal involving Lowry cannot be completely ruled out.

January 26, 2023 | 9:29 pm EST Update

James Dolan: Mitchell Robinson will be out for the next four weeks

The word from the team has been that Robinson would be reevaluated three weeks after surgery — which was performed Jan. 19. Dolan said on the show that the team would be without Robinson for four weeks. “The Knicks are doing well,” Dolan said. “They’re not at the top of the league, but they’re not at the bottom and they’re in a playoff position now. We just lost a player — Mitchell Robinson — for four weeks and he was important to us. So we have to make it through the next four weeks.”
2 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

Christos Tsaltas: Giannis Antetokounmpo was 1st in Players Rank, 1st in Fans Rank and 2ndin Media Rank. Jayson Tatum was 1st in Media Rank. At guard, Donovan Mitchell was 1st in Media Rank. Kyrie Irving was 1st in Player and Fan Rank. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tqZdDhG2KT

2 hours ago via Tsaltas46

2 hours ago via TEastNBA

