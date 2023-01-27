Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today tha…

4 hours ago via HawksPR
Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today that Vít Krejčí and Tyrese Martin have been assigned to the College Park Skyhawks, while two-way guard Trent Forrest has been transferred to the Skyhawks. Two-way guard Donovan Williams has been transferred from the Skyhawks to the Hawks.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 27, 2023 | 3:03 pm EST Update

Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura: 'I don't even know who that is'

Shaquille O’Neal claimed that he doesn’t know who Hachimura is on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I ain’t never heard of him,” O’Neal said of Hachimura. “I mean, you know we gave up Kendrick Nunn – he wasn’t really doing nothing, but listen – I’m going to get on my Spice [Adams] thing right now. My Lakers, we all about winning them championships. “If it ain’t no piece that gon’ win a championship, I don’t want to see it. I don’t even know who that is.”
3 mins ago via Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

O’Neal called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in the process, saying the team should have made a trade for Bradley Beal. “It should have said Bradley Beal,” O’Neal said. “If you want to impress me. Come on, Rob. That’s all I gotta say. I don’t even know who the f— that is.”
3 mins ago via Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Home