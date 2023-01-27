Atlanta: De’Andre Hunter (asthma symptoms) has been upgraded to available for Saturday’s game against LA Clippers.
January 27, 2023 | 7:57 pm EST Update
Christopher Hine: There’s a guy courtside wearing a Shannon Sharpe Broncos jersey. A+ level trolling.
Mike Curtis: #Pistons guard Cory Joseph (low back soreness) will miss his second consecutive game tomorrow vs. the #Rockets.
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr on the death of Tyre Nichols: “It’s awful and disgusting and a really tough thing to watch.” Kerr says the Warriors have been talking about the tragic death at the hands of police all day and will continue to have internal discussions
January 27, 2023 | 6:47 pm EST Update
Stephen Curry fined for throwing his mouth guard during game
Kendra Andrews: Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouth guard in the fourth quarter of the last game against the Grizzlies, the NBA announced.