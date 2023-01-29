Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today that two-way guard Donovan Williams has been transferred to the Skyhawks from the Hawks.
January 29, 2023 | 9:26 pm EST Update
Taylor Jenkins says conspiracy theory on Jaren Jackson Jr inflated stats are 'foolish'
Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins on the conspiracy theory about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s stats being inflated: “Foolish. JJ is one of the best defensive players in the game. So glad to have him on our team.” Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points, 8 rebounds and five blocks today.
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant speaking about the third quarter confrontation with Andrew Nembhard. He said Nembhard told his father, Tee, to “shut up,” and that’s when Morant walked up to him. “I checked his temperature. He didn’t have a fever.”
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Tyre Nichols’ death: “This shit has to stop. … This shit is not supposed to happen.”
Jason Anderson: The Timberwolves are listing Rudy Gobert (calf) and Taurean Prince (ankle) as questionable for Monday’s game against the Kings. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. No injuries for Sacramento.
Ian Begley: NYK’s Mitchell Robinson & NBA champ Ron Harper were on hand today when @jrnba & @TheNBPA hosted @FannieLouHS & @SARhighschool for workout:leadership program as part of NBA/NBPA Respect for the Game initiative. Initiative encourages respectful behavior at all levels of basketball pic.twitter.com/TlBrft9guV
January 29, 2023 | 8:17 pm EST Update
Portland Trail Blazers PR: INJURY REPORT 1/30 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. ATL: OUT Badji (L Knee Soreness) Brown III (G League Assignment) Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) QUESTIONABLE Hart (R Hamstring Tightness) Nurkic (L Calf Soreness)
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant and Andrew Nembhard got into it and eventually James Johnson got involved. Looks like Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack was escorted off the floor. pic.twitter.com/etvu1yIXHZ
NBA Referees: Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.