Because of the Raptors’ disappointing season thus far (they are currently 23-28 and in 12th place in the East), rival teams have been informed that the franchise will make a decision about being a buyer or seller – or standing pat – near deadline day, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely. The Raptors are currently 2-1 on their six-game road trip that concludes on Feb. 5.