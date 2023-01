Would Vasa be able to play in the NBA? Bogdanovic thinks there are two things Micic has to have in order to leave Europe. “He could come, there is room for him. He also needs financial motivation, [and] a role motivation to come. He is number one there [in Efes], taking this step in [this part of] your career is difficult. But he has the quality to play in the NBA, that’s for sure.”