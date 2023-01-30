One of the most prolific scorers in the EuroLeague, Vasilije Micic, has been rumored to come to the NBA for multiple years, but the move hasn’t materialized yet. Instead, the Serbian guard signed a lucrative contract with Anadolu Efes Istanbul. Would Vasa be able to play in the NBA? Bogdanovic thinks there are two things Micic has to have in order to leave Europe. “He could come, there is room for him. He also needs financial motivation, [and] a role motivation to come. He is number one there [in Efes], taking this step in [this part of] your career is difficult. But he has the quality to play in the NBA, that’s for sure.”
Aiming to provide a boost to Serbia in upcoming international fixtures, Vasilije Micic backpedaled to earlier in the offseason and developments regarding his NBA status. The Anadolu Efes star talked to the news outlet Sport Klub. “The deadline was on 20 July and I did not change teams,” he confirmed the time constraint on moving his talents to the NBA this summer, per Google Translate, “I stayed at Efes. But even before the deadline, I was at peace with any possible development. Everything is so good for me, I wouldn’t want to say something and possibly damage my relationship with the team.”
“The next step would be the NBA. It did not happen but I am calm with everything,” he added, “I felt some doubt from the NBA. That doubt expands to everybody in a similar position, not me exclusively. Unless you are Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic.” Coming out of Mega Vizura in 2014, he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 52nd pick of the NBA draft. His NBA rights were acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020. Meanwhile, he emerged as a dominant player in Europe after joining Efes in 2018, following stints at Zalgiris, Tofas, Crvena Zvezda Telekom, and FC Bayern Munich. “I really don’t think I need to prove myself there,” he suggested previewing a potential move to the NBA in the future, “The current situation is good for me. If I go to the NBA one day, it will happen or it won’t.”
Micic, 28, recently joined the lineup of the 2022 Aegean Ball Festival in Syros and talked to Eurohoops about his intentions, confirming that he remains Efes-bound in case no deal with an NBA team arises. “It’s nothing mystic or secret here. It’s about reality. I’m still showing a desire to go to the NBA,” Micic told Eurohoops. “I would like to try myself there, I would like to go there to see how is everything over there. Some things are not in my hands. I have some days left to make it happen, day by day. We will see. Otherwise, I will stay in Efes, but for now, it’s to go there”.
Vasilije Micic is seeking a salary close to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception if he’s going to play in the NBA next season, league sources told HoopsHype.
Donatas Urbonas on Vasilije Micic: At least for now, there's a feeling that he's leaning towards the NBA. But it's not about OKC, there is no place for Micic in OKC, or at least the place where Micic would be happy about the role he thinks about playing NBA. So his agent is working for making a trade for him. So if Micic is going to the NBA, it's probably the most likely that there's some other team which will trade for him.
Speaking of Serbian basketball, it was inevitable not to comment on back-to-back Final Four MVP Vasilije Micic and the rumors linking him to the NBA. “Micic can make a difference in the NBA,” Savic tells Eurohoops. “The best players in EuroLeague can stand out there”.
Ergin Ataman: "Like Messi’s transfer to France, like Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to different teams. We are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening. Our relations with Larkin as a club are very good. I think he likes the club and Istanbul very much, but ultimately the decision will be made by the player himself. As for Vasilije Micic’s situation, I think his contract has an NBA exit until July 20. Micic can’t play for any other club in Europe for 3 years, we signed the contract last season. He might consider it if he gets a big offer from the NBA. I think Micic enjoyed playing in Europe. The time will tell. Frankly, I think Micic will continue with us. I think he will be with us next season as well. There is not much we can do about it. I mean, he has a very good contract, but if there is a big offer from the NBA, we will try to fill his place. We want to continue with both players."
Marc Stein: Oklahoma City acquired the rights to Micic in the same December 2020 deal in which it landed Al Horford from Philadelphia. The Thunder indeed also acquired a future first-round pick (2025) in the same trade. I'm told there is already NBA interest in Vasilije Micic, 28, for next season.
“This one still feels amazing. Not much changed since five minutes ago. Still, I am speechless,” Vasilije Micic said after receiving the trophy from Euroleague Legend Vassilis Spanoulis, “These achievements will stay with me for all my life, it will stay marked in my heart as long as I play basketball and afterward. This would be impossible without my teammates. Four amazing years together, two titles. Team results are more important.”
Donatas Urbonas: Vasilije Micic on the possibility to go to the NBA next season: “I'm in a situation where I have two more years of the contract no matter what happens. But of course, I like to look at all kinds of challenges. If this option comes out, I would be ready to risk.”
Vasilije Micic signed a three-year extension last summer and while his deal with Anadolu Efes includes NBA outs, the Serbian guard will only agree to move to the States if he gets the playing time there. Otherwise, he’s happy where he is. “Honestly, I have a desire to go to the NBA. But in a way, and I told that to the people from Oklahoma, to actually play there. I don’t see myself going there to tell my neighborhood friends that I was in the NBA and bring them back an OKC jersey. That doesn’t inspire me. I also came to Efes when they were at the bottom, and I had offers of some, perhaps, better-standing names,” Micic said on Mozzart’s “Na Ivici Terena” (On the Court Edge).
“I haven’t really heard the NBA league ‘cry’ for me. Jokes aside. I don’t follow (what is said and written). I don’t even follow what is happening in the Euroleague. That is a mitigating circumstance for me. That puts a lot of pressure on young players and players my age, that burden with results, statistics and who says what. I went through that early in my career and I know how much it affected me. As for the NBA, I really don’t know what’s going on. I have some pro forma contact with people from Oklahoma. They are interested in how I am, how my life is going, but they also mostly know everything. They can’t miss anything. My job is to play…”
While on the NBA matter, the 55-year-old Efes coach also addressed the rumor mill surrounding EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic as well as the upcoming departure of Sertac Sanli to Barcelona. “There are a lot of candidates for the NBA, especially Vasilije Micic, but we are doing everything we can to keep them. While we were worried about Micic, Sertac Sanli’s transfer to Barcelona came out. He’s talking very seriously right now. Although, during our last visit, President Ergodan also warned him. He said, ‘what would you do there? Why would you leave the champions for the runner-ups?”. I’m saying the same thing.”
January 30, 2023 | 9:33 am EST Update
Suns give permission to Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder
In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic. The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated. Multiple teams, including the Miami Heat and Hawks, remain interested in Crowder, who is seen by championship-contending teams as a fortifying acquisition at the deadline.
Both the Suns and Bucks have engaged in serious trade talks for months, with current proposals surrounding Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft compensation to Phoenix for Crowder, according to sources.
Knicks, Suns targeting OG Anunoby
The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week.
Jazz interested in Dorian Finney-Smith
The Jazz are expressing strong interest in Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, as teams have gotten the impression that Dallas would be open to moving the 29-year-old in the right deal for a star-caliber player, sources say. The Mavericks have an incredibly high price threshold for teams reaching out about Finney-Smith, rival executives say.
Because of the Raptors’ disappointing season thus far (they are currently 23-28 and in 12th place in the East), rival teams have been informed that the franchise will make a decision about being a buyer or seller – or standing pat – near deadline day, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely. The Raptors are currently 2-1 on their six-game road trip that concludes on Feb. 5.
Several teams are increasing their pursuit of Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, and it appears a move to the Eastern Conference could be possible ahead of the deadline. The Raptors and Celtics are among the teams expressing interest in Poeltl, sources say.
The Jazz remain among the teams with strong interest in Collins, and The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported last week that the Rockets are also pursuing Collins.