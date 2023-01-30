The Jazz remain among the teams with strong interest …

39 seconds ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The Jazz remain among the teams with strong interest in Collins, and The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported last week that the Rockets are also pursuing Collins.

January 30, 2023 | 9:33 am EST Update

Suns give permission to Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder

In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic. The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated. Multiple teams, including the Miami Heat and Hawks, remain interested in Crowder, who is seen by championship-contending teams as a fortifying acquisition at the deadline.
32 seconds ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Knicks, Suns targeting OG Anunoby

The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week.
34 seconds ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Jazz interested in Dorian Finney-Smith

The Jazz are expressing strong interest in Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, as teams have gotten the impression that Dallas would be open to moving the 29-year-old in the right deal for a star-caliber player, sources say. The Mavericks have an incredibly high price threshold for teams reaching out about Finney-Smith, rival executives say.
35 seconds ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Because of the Raptors’ disappointing season thus far (they are currently 23-28 and in 12th place in the East), rival teams have been informed that the franchise will make a decision about being a buyer or seller – or standing pat – near deadline day, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely. The Raptors are currently 2-1 on their six-game road trip that concludes on Feb. 5.
36 seconds ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

