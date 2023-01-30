Before the game Friday night, Young took some time to speak to TJ and his family. He also signed trading cards and TJ’s jersey. “I got you, always,” Young said.
January 30, 2023 | 7:07 pm EST Update
Gregg Popovich on Jeremy Sochan: 'I just love watching him. I have no idea what he's gonna do'
Matthew Tynan: Asked Pop about Sochan’s growth as an offensive initiator/ball-handler this season: “He’s wild. He’s doing whatever he wants. I just love watching him. It’s kinda like watching Manu when we first got him — I have no idea what he’s gonna do.”
Jacque Vaughn says next Kevin Durant update will come in a week
Nick Friedell: Vaughn said he hasn’t asked for an update on KD. He’ll get the update like everybody else in another week or so. He wants his team to focus on what’s in front of them, what they can control.
Dane Moore: Chris Finch there have been “no setbacks at all, all part of the process” when asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’s calf injury after Towns posted a photo of himself on Sunday in a walking boot.
Kristian Winfield: Darvin Ham said LeBron James is experiencing some really significant soreness in his foot, which is why he’s out tonight against the Nets. Ham said LeBron will be reevaluated first thing in the morning. #Lakers #Nets #Knicks
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said the plan for Anthony Davis was to always rest this game given it was a back-to-back. He added that LeBron James has been dealing with more soreness than normal in his left foot.