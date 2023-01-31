Indiana, New Orleans and Utah are among the teams that have expressed interest in Collins, who has been challenging for Atlanta to move with three seasons left beyond this one on his five-year, $125 million contract.
January 31, 2023 | 10:16 am EST Update
NBA executives believe Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby
Michael Scotto: There’s been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby, given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come… There was also a report out there, I believe from the Toronto Star, that one mystery team previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby… I don’t see Toronto getting a better package than that for him.
Blake Murphy: I know Masai (Ujiri) and OG have a pretty strong relationship. I think why you’re hearing things like that (three first-round picks offer) out there at this stage is the Raptors aren’t in a spot where anyone can be untouchable, but they want to be blown away if they’re going to consider trading Anunoby.
Gary Trent Jr remains the top Raptors trade candidate
Michael Scotto: Toronto is the team that I think holds a lot of the cards for the trade deadline and is the biggest wild card going into the deadline… I wrote this closer to the G League Showcase, but it still stands true now according to NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league, they think Gary Trent Jr. still remains the top trade candidate on the Raptors. Trent just turned 24 years old, and in Toronto, he’s been consistent, averaging 18 or 19 points the past two seasons. He has an $18.8 million player option for next season. Given his age and the market, most executives I talk to think he can get around that, if not a little bit more, if he decided to opt out. They’re operating as if they think he will. He’s one of the top free agents projected to be available on our HoopsHype rankings.
Blake Murphy: If Trent is looking at the Jordan Poole deal and the Tyler Herro deal, and he thinks the Anfernee Simons deal is on the low end for him, that gets a little tough. Then, you’re talking about a Raptors team that’s below .500 right now and would be locking into probably being a tax team pretty quickly. That’s why the situation is a little complicated. I personally tend to think he’s still the likeliest to be dealt from the core here because he’s due a big raise.
Fred VanVleet eying $30-35 million annually in free agency
Michael Scotto: Regarding VanVleet’s extension talks before the season, I was told that the four-year, $114 million extension offer was never going to be high enough since VanVleet, who’s one of the top free agents entering the market this summer, considered himself somewhere in the $30-35 million average annual range, which is similar to Jrue Holiday’s average annual salary (this season), for example. There seemed to certainly be an understanding with Toronto and Fred at the time that it was just a logistical thing. The possibility of him being in Toronto long-term was certainly in play.
NBA executives think Pascal Siakam is unlikely to be traded
Michael Scotto: Pascal Siakam is leading the league in minutes per game for the second straight season and averaging career-highs in points (25) and assists (6.3). From talking to executives around the league, they don’t believe he’s going to be traded, unless you overpay and blow Toronto away with a crazy offer.
Mavericks interested in Deandre Ayton
Tim MacMahon on Deandre Ayton: He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks. And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation.