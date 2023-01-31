Indiana, New Orleans and Utah are among the teams that …

6 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Indiana, New Orleans and Utah are among the teams that have expressed interest in Collins, who has been challenging for Atlanta to move with three seasons left beyond this one on his five-year, $125 million contract.

January 31, 2023 | 10:16 am EST Update

NBA executives believe Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby

Michael Scotto: There’s been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby, given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come… There was also a report out there, I believe from the Toronto Star, that one mystery team previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby… I don’t see Toronto getting a better package than that for him.
3 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Top Rumors

Gary Trent Jr remains the top Raptors trade candidate

Michael Scotto: Toronto is the team that I think holds a lot of the cards for the trade deadline and is the biggest wild card going into the deadline… I wrote this closer to the G League Showcase, but it still stands true now according to NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league, they think Gary Trent Jr. still remains the top trade candidate on the Raptors. Trent just turned 24 years old, and in Toronto, he’s been consistent, averaging 18 or 19 points the past two seasons. He has an $18.8 million player option for next season. Given his age and the market, most executives I talk to think he can get around that, if not a little bit more, if he decided to opt out. They’re operating as if they think he will. He’s one of the top free agents projected to be available on our HoopsHype rankings.
3 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , , Top Rumors

Blake Murphy: If Trent is looking at the Jordan Poole deal and the Tyler Herro deal, and he thinks the Anfernee Simons deal is on the low end for him, that gets a little tough. Then, you’re talking about a Raptors team that’s below .500 right now and would be locking into probably being a tax team pretty quickly. That’s why the situation is a little complicated. I personally tend to think he’s still the likeliest to be dealt from the core here because he’s due a big raise.
3 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Fred VanVleet eying $30-35 million annually in free agency

Michael Scotto: Regarding VanVleet’s extension talks before the season, I was told that the four-year, $114 million extension offer was never going to be high enough since VanVleet, who’s one of the top free agents entering the market this summer, considered himself somewhere in the $30-35 million average annual range, which is similar to Jrue Holiday’s average annual salary (this season), for example. There seemed to certainly be an understanding with Toronto and Fred at the time that it was just a logistical thing. The possibility of him being in Toronto long-term was certainly in play.
3 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

