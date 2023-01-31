Cody Taylor: NBA Rising Stars 2023 (Rookies): Paolo Banchero, Magic Jalen Duren, Pistons AJ Griffin, Hawks Jaden Ivey, Pistons Walker Kessler, Jazz Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers Keegan Murray, Kings Andrew Nembhard, Pacers Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets Jeremy Sochan, Spurs Jalen Williams, Thunder
January 31, 2023 | 3:26 pm EST Update
Nuggets looking to trade Bones Hyland for veteran
Jason Dumas: Bones Hyland will represent the Nuggets in the NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. It’ll likely be the last event he represents the organization in as I’m told the Nuggets are looking to move Hyland for a veteran.
Heat Nation: The Miami Heat could be looking to shed salary, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson “There’s a better chance of a snowstorm by Miami-Dade Arena than the Heat paying that kind of tax bill for a non-championship team.“
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown finished third in the guard voting in the East and is a virtual lock to appear in his second All-Star Game. Once Brown is selected, he will earn a $1.5 million bonus as long as he appears in 65 games this regular season. He has missed only six games thus far. Because Brown earned the bonus last season, it is deemed likely and has no impact on the Celtics’ current projected $58.9 million luxury-tax penalty.
Two other players in the East, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Knicks forward Julius Randle are having All-Star-type seasons but are not guaranteed one of the final reserve spots. Holiday, who is averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists, has a league-high 15 incentives in his contract, worth a combined $5.8 million this season. He will receive $324,000 if he is selected as an All-Star participant.
Sabonis leads the league in rebounds per game and double-doubles and has six triple-doubles this season (third most in the NBA). He is a strong candidate to get one of the three frontcourt spots and would earn a $1.3 million bonus if he’s selected.
Popovich loves watching Sochan on offense. “He’s wild. He’s doing whatever he wants. I just love watching him. It’s kinda like watching Manu (Ginobili) when we first got him — I have no idea what he’s gonna do. He guards fives. He brings it up and plays point when Tre (Jones) is out of the game. He does a little bit of everything. He’s really a competitive young man with a lot of skills that are just not honed and perfected. … He’s hungry, and he wants to be really good. He’ll make some glaring mistakes but veterans do the same thing so we’re thrilled with his progress.”
Of course, Sochan debuted a one-handed free-throw form on Dec. 19. He had been shooting 45.8% (11-of-24) from the stripe in 23 games prior to that point. Since then, though, Sochan is converting 76.7% of his attempts (46-of-60) in 21 games with the new form. “Who else would do that?” Popovich said. “I would guess nine out of 10 players would say, ‘Pop, you’re crazy. I’m not doing that. I’m not going to shoot one-handed in front of 18,000 people.’ But he has the courage to do it and what, did he go from 35-40 to 80?”