Popovich loves watching Sochan on offense. “He’s wild. He’s doing whatever he wants. I just love watching him. It’s kinda like watching Manu (Ginobili) when we first got him — I have no idea what he’s gonna do. He guards fives. He brings it up and plays point when Tre (Jones) is out of the game. He does a little bit of everything. He’s really a competitive young man with a lot of skills that are just not honed and perfected. … He’s hungry, and he wants to be really good. He’ll make some glaring mistakes but veterans do the same thing so we’re thrilled with his progress.”