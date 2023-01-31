Former Bucks player Justin Robinson re-signed with Aust…

Meyers Leonard expects to return to the NBA

Meyers Leonard, a former first-round NBA draft pick who hasn’t played in the league since 2021 after using an antisemitic slur during a video game livestream, told ESPN there are “no excuses” for what he did, but that he expects to play in the NBA again. “I feel like I’m living in a bad dream,” Leonard told Jeremy Schaap of “Outside the Lines” in an interview that aired Tuesday. “… There’s not a hateful cell in my body. And I know that I made a huge, huge mistake.”
Said NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “Since his use of a derogatory and unacceptable term in 2021, Meyers Leonard has been held accountable and has dedicated considerable time and effort to understand the impact of his comment. He has met with numerous leaders in the Jewish community and participated in community programs to educate himself and use his platform to share his learnings with others.” Specifically, Leonard noted that he has sought counseling from two rabbis in South Florida. He also said he has met frequently with Jewish organizations and has learned more about antisemitism.
