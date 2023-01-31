Atlanta: Trae Young (right ankle soreness) has been upg…

2 hours ago via Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

January 31, 2023 | 8:36 pm EST Update
January 31, 2023 | 7:21 pm EST Update

Dorian Finney-Smith on trade speculation: It's just outside noise

From a broad view, what is it like to go through these weeks leading up to the trade deadline as a good player on a team that’s looking to make a move? Dorian Finney-Smith: Obviously, first and foremost, I know it’s a business. I’ve been lucky, one of the lucky ones, to be in the same place for my whole career. It’s just outside noise. My family, my daughter who’s 12, who’s on the Internet, she sees my name pop up on [websites] and stuff like that. She asks me if I’m going to get traded and stuff like that, but it’s just one of those things. It’s part of it. I haven’t experienced it yet, personally, but I know it most likely is going to happen. Hopefully not, but you just never know.
2 hours ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

How much do you see or hear the rumors when you’re included? Dorian Finney-Smith: My family knows now that I don’t pay attention to none of that. I ain’t really trying to talk about trades. If it happens, it happens. As I’m here making you talk about trades… Finney-Smith: It’s cool. It’s part of it. My family knows not to do it because we’ve been in that situation before. I played on three minimum [contracts] my first three years, non-guaranteed, so I always felt like I had that chip on my shoulder where I got to appreciate every moment and make sure my play is up.
2 hours ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

