Atlanta: Trae Young (right ankle soreness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Phoenix.
January 31, 2023 | 8:36 pm EST Update
Ben McLemore signs in China
Michael Scotto: Nine-year NBA veteran Ben McLemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Shandong Heroes of the Chinese Basketball Association, his agent @George Langberg told @HoopsHype. McLemore averaged 10.2 points last season with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Steve Popper: Quentin Grimes said it’s an honor to get chosen for the Rising Stars and he’s all-in on All-Star Weekend: “it’s my first time ever going to an all-star game in general so I’m definitely going to take it in, soak it in.”
January 31, 2023 | 7:21 pm EST Update
Anthony Davis returns to starting lineup against New York
Kyle Goon: Lakers go big with Pat Beverley out: Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup for the first time since his injury. Rui Hachimura remains a starter.
Dorian Finney-Smith on trade speculation: It's just outside noise
From a broad view, what is it like to go through these weeks leading up to the trade deadline as a good player on a team that’s looking to make a move? Dorian Finney-Smith: Obviously, first and foremost, I know it’s a business. I’ve been lucky, one of the lucky ones, to be in the same place for my whole career. It’s just outside noise. My family, my daughter who’s 12, who’s on the Internet, she sees my name pop up on [websites] and stuff like that. She asks me if I’m going to get traded and stuff like that, but it’s just one of those things. It’s part of it. I haven’t experienced it yet, personally, but I know it most likely is going to happen. Hopefully not, but you just never know.
You want to be playing so well that other teams know you’re valuable, but you don’t want to face upheaval. Dorian Finney-Smith: It’s one of those things that I created value in this league. That’s a good thing, but other teams, the organization, got to do what’s best for them. They’re not always going to make the best decisions in your favor.
How much do you see or hear the rumors when you’re included? Dorian Finney-Smith: My family knows now that I don’t pay attention to none of that. I ain’t really trying to talk about trades. If it happens, it happens. As I’m here making you talk about trades… Finney-Smith: It’s cool. It’s part of it. My family knows not to do it because we’ve been in that situation before. I played on three minimum [contracts] my first three years, non-guaranteed, so I always felt like I had that chip on my shoulder where I got to appreciate every moment and make sure my play is up.
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says that John Wall is getting closer but said he doesn’t know about any sort of target date for a return.