Murray wrote letters to his mom when she was incarcerated. His method of communication to the incarcerated now is an online e-mail service called JPay, which allows him to write electronic letters that inmates usually receive within 24 to 48 hours. The recipients can respond as well. Murray noted that it wasn’t an exaggeration that he goes on JPay to correspond with his friends every morning. “They all got tablets in there, so that’s how I communicate with my brothers every day,” Murray said. “Every morning I say good morning. We talk throughout the day. [Moving on] ain’t who I am, though. I wouldn’t feel right moving on, away from my brothers. That just ain’t in me. I ain’t come from that.”

The Pistons are postponing Wednesday night’s home game against the Washington Wizards because the team remains in Dallas due to inclement weather and travel issues, a league source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Detroit News. The team was originally scheduled to fly back to Detroit shortly after their 111-105 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night. However, a severe winter storm, combined with their plane’s logistical issues forced the team to sit idle on the plane for several hours.
“I wouldn’t say I wanted out. I wanted to be there my whole career. I love San Antonio,” Murray sad. “[Popovich] brought it up. It was emotional. Obviously, there was some little trade rumors and stuff, but it didn’t get real to me and Pop. Pop would see stuff, trade interest in such and such or blah-blah or Spurs looking to trade this guy. Pop don’t get into that, no. “He wanted to hear it from me. ‘Would you want to be able to go play on a bigger stage? Do you want to stay, or you want to go?’ But he also gave his opinion on if I stay, he doesn’t want me to waste my talent, waste years of not making the playoffs. So, it really came down to that.”
Atlanta is known for its great nightlife, restaurants, hip-hop scene, and Southern charm. Murray, however, can’t tell you much about “The A” since he is a self-proclaimed homebody and hasn’t gotten out much. “I don’t go nowhere. I don’t party. I don’t drink, don’t smoke, I don’t do none of that, man,” Murray, the father of a young daughter, explained. “I’m a homebody. I come from all that stuff, been done with all that stuff, so it’s like, I’m a homebody, I’m focusing on basketball. They got good food at the restaurants, but I like being to myself with my family. A lot of people in my family cook good food, too.
“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied,” Stoudemire said in a statement provided to The Post. “Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits. “I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”
