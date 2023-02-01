Atlanta is known for its great nightlife, restaurants, hip-hop scene, and Southern charm. Murray, however, can’t tell you much about “The A” since he is a self-proclaimed homebody and hasn’t gotten out much. “I don’t go nowhere. I don’t party. I don’t drink, don’t smoke, I don’t do none of that, man,” Murray, the father of a young daughter, explained. “I’m a homebody. I come from all that stuff, been done with all that stuff, so it’s like, I’m a homebody, I’m focusing on basketball. They got good food at the restaurants, but I like being to myself with my family. A lot of people in my family cook good food, too.
