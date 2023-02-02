All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Lauren L. Williams: When we asked Onyeka Okongwu about … shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter WilliamsLaurenL Lauren L. Williams: When we asked Onyeka Okongwu about the 3, he said “We was up 40, I told (De’An)dre (Hunter) ‘I’m about to shoot a 3 and make game.’ He said, ‘No you not.’ I’m like ‘watch, watch.’ Next play, sprayed it, shooter’s shoot.” Uncategorized Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email