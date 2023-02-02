All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Atlanta Hawks PR: With his 11th assist tonight, Trae Yo… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter HawksPR Atlanta Hawks PR: With his 11th assist tonight, Trae Young has 3,000 in his career … At 24y/135d, he is the second-youngest player in NBA history (LeBron James, 24y/67d) to have over 8,000 pts, 3,000 assts and 1,000 rebs, and in 326 gms, is the second-fastest (Oscar Robertson, 291 gms) to do so. Statistics, Uncategorized Statistics, LeBron James, Oscar Robertson, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email